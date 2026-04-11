On Friday morning, San Francisco police arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the city's North Beach neighborhood. The suspect was also issuing threats near the artificial intelligence startup's headquarters.

Suspect Arrested After Early Morning Attack

According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers responded to reports of an incendiary device thrown at a residence around 4:12 a.m.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Roughly an hour later, police detained a man after receiving a separate call about an individual threatening to set another building on fire. Authorities said evidence links the suspect to both incidents.

No injuries were reported.

OpenAI Responds, Assists Investigation

OpenAI confirmed the incident and said it is cooperating with law enforcement.

"Thankfully, no one was ​hurt. We deeply appreciate how quickly SFPD responded and the support from the city in helping keep our employees safe," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The spokesperson added that OpenAI is assisting authorities as the investigation continues.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Incident Comes Amid Rising AI Tensions

The attack comes at a time of heightened scrutiny for OpenAI and the broader artificial intelligence industry.

The company has been facing criticism over its reported agreement to support U.S. government use of its technology in classified military operations.

Altman addressed the incident in a blog post, acknowledging the concerns surrounding AI while urging restraint.

"A lot of the criticism of our industry comes from sincere concern about the incredibly high stakes of this technology," he wrote.

"While we have that debate, we should de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally," Altman added.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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