What's Going On With Roblox Stock Today?

The stock’s decline comes as the broader market is experiencing mixed performance, with the S&P 500 down slightly while the Technology sector shows a modest gain of 0.32%, adding pressure as broader markets edged lower.

Roblox said in a release that Roblox Plus is set to launch on April 30, 2026, at a price of $4.99 per month.

This company added that its initiative is designed to support creators by ensuring they maintain their earnings while expanding monetization opportunities.

The broader market is experiencing mixed performance, with the Technology sector currently up 0.32%. Roblox’s decline contrasts with the sector’s strength, suggesting company-specific factors may be influencing its stock performance.

Technical Analysis

At $54.60, the stock is trading 2.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $56.43, indicating short-term weakness. Additionally, it is 11.8% below its 50-day SMA of $62.25, suggesting continued bearish momentum in the intermediate term.

The relative strength index (RSI) is at 42.33, which is considered neutral, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) shows a bullish signal, with the MACD at -1.9646 above the signal line at -2.4459, suggesting potential upward momentum.

Key Resistance : $56.50 — This level has historically been a point where selling pressure has emerged.

: $56.50 — This level has historically been a point where selling pressure has emerged. Key Support: $51.00 — This level is critical as it has previously provided a floor for the stock.

The stock has seen a 12-month return of -2.28%, reflecting a challenging year for investors. Currently, it is trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which spans from $50.84 to $150.59, suggesting that it may be in a consolidation phase.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Roblox is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 41 cents (Down from Loss of 32 cents)

: Loss of 41 cents (Down from Loss of 32 cents) Revenue Estimate: $1.74 billion (Up from $1.21 billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $118.52. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight (Lowers Target to $78.00) (April 6)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $78.00) (April 6) BTIG : Buy (Lowers Target to $122.00) (April 1)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $122.00) (April 1) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $90.00) (March 30)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Roblox, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 6.27) — The stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Roblox’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak profile, indicating challenges in maintaining momentum amidst competitive pressures in the gaming sector.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because RBLX carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

RBLX Price Action: Roblox shares were down 0.80% at $55.46 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $50.84, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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