Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude Siphon Market Share From ChatGPT: Analyst

BNP Paribas analyst Nick Jones said accelerating AI adoption trends and rising infrastructure demand are reinforcing the strong positioning of major cloud and platform players.

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He added that while OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains the category leader, it lost share across web and mobile during the same period.

AWS Positioned As A Key AI Beneficiary

Jones said data points, including comments from Andy Jassy, support the view that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is well-positioned in AI.

He highlighted Amazon Web Services’ growing AI and chip-related revenue streams, alongside strong demand signals and expanding backlog, as key drivers of its outlook.

Infrastructure Demand Supports Big Tech Investment

Price Action: Alphabet shares were down 0.53% at $316.78, and Amazon.com shares were up 2.09% at $238.53 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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