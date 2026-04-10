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Close-up of a screen displaying the Google Gemini logo, featuring the multicolored “G” icon next to the word “Gemini” on a dark blue background with soft gradient lighting.
April 10, 2026 1:49 PM 1 min read

Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude Siphon Market Share From ChatGPT: Analyst

BNP Paribas analyst Nick Jones said accelerating AI adoption trends and rising infrastructure demand are reinforcing the strong positioning of major cloud and platform players.

Gemini And Claude Gain Momentum

He added that while OpenAI’s ChatGPT remains the category leader, it lost share across web and mobile during the same period.

AWS Positioned As A Key AI Beneficiary

Jones said data points, including comments from Andy Jassy, support the view that Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) is well-positioned in AI.

He highlighted Amazon Web Services’ growing AI and chip-related revenue streams, alongside strong demand signals and expanding backlog, as key drivers of its outlook.

Infrastructure Demand Supports Big Tech Investment

Price Action: Alphabet shares were down 0.53% at $316.78, and Amazon.com shares were up 2.09% at $238.53 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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