Lumentum Gains Momentum As AI Demand, New Plant Drive Buzz

• Lumentum Holdings stock is trading near recent highs. Where is LITE stock headed?

New Facility Details

The new manufacturing facility, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, will produce advanced Indium Phosphide (InP)-based optical devices. These devices are expected to serve as critical components in some of the world’s largest AI data centers.

The 240,000-square-foot facility, which was previously owned by Qorvo, a semiconductor chipmaker, is already operational and will be retrofitted to manufacture Lumentum’s InP-based optical products.

Workforce and Expansion

The purchase agreement includes the transfer of an experienced workforce, enabling Lumentum to accelerate capacity expansion and ramp production efficiently.

With this expansion, Lumentum not only increases its manufacturing capacity but also strengthens its supply chain resilience and ability to support hyperscale cloud and AI infrastructure networks. The new facility is projected to start production in mid-2028.

Market Reaction and Risk

However, amidst the positive news, concerns of a potential bull trap in Lumentum were raised on April 7. This situation, where a seeming breakout turns into a rapid reversal, could lead to the shares entering a downtrend.

Traders and investors will be keen to see whether Lumentum can maintain its upward momentum and avoid a bull trap in the coming days.

Rising Short Interest

Short interest in Lumentum increased from 10.90 million to 11.49 million shares, representing 21.89% of its float.

Based on the average daily volume of 6.37 million shares, it would take about 1.8 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

LITE at $903.26; 38.4% Above 50-Day

At $903.26, the stock is trading 22% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 38.4% above its 50-day SMA, suggesting strong short-term momentum. Additionally, it is trading 82.8% above its 100-day SMA, indicating a robust intermediate trend.

The relative strength index (RSI) is 64.96, which is neutral and suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is bullish, with the MACD line at 58.3996 above the signal line at 45.3111, indicating positive momentum.

Key Resistance : $960 — This level represents the recent 52-week high.

: $960 — This level represents the recent 52-week high. Key Support: $735 — A potential area where buying interest may emerge.

Lumentum has shown an impressive 12-month performance of 1,539.80%, reflecting strong long-term growth.

May 5 EPS Seen $2.09; Revenue $807.86M

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.09 (Up from 57 cents)

: $2.09 (Up from 57 cents) Revenue Estimate : $807.86 million (Up from $425.20 million)

: $807.86 million (Up from $425.20 million) Valuation: P/E of 259.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $599.40. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises target to $950 on April 9)

: Overweight (Raises target to $950 on April 9) Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Raises target to $595 on March 18)

: Equal-Weight (Raises target to $595 on March 18) Rosenblatt: Buy (Maintains Target to $900 on March 18)

XMMO Holds LITE at 6.96% Weight

Significance: Because LITE carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

LITE Stock Price Activity: Lumentum Holdings shares were up 0.15% at $895.51 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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