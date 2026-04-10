Or at least, asking tougher questions.

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The Burry vs. Ives Divide

Burry's skepticism has centered around rising competition in AI — particularly from players such as Anthropic — raising concerns that Palantir's edge may not be as durable as bulls believe.

Ives, on the other hand, has doubled down on Palantir's positioning, pointing to its deep integration with government systems and its growing AI platform as key advantages.

On paper, it's a classic clash: disruption risk versus entrenched moat.

Palantir, on the other hand, continues to derive roughly 50%–60% of its revenue from government clients, including defense contracts that often run into the hundreds of millions, contributing to over $1 billion annually in government revenue.

But the stock reaction hints that investors are leaning toward caution. Even with Palantir down over 22% year-to-date, investors don’t appear to be rushing to buy the dip.

Why The Market Isn't Comforted

Even as Anthropic faces Pentagon-related restrictions, investors don't seem convinced that this automatically translates into a win for Palantir.

The reason is simple: the AI race isn't just being fought inside government contracts.

Enterprise adoption — and the rise of more flexible, fast-moving AI platforms — is increasingly where the growth is. And that's where competition is intensifying.

In other words, being strong in defense may not be enough if the broader AI ecosystem is evolving faster elsewhere.

A Shift In The AI Trade?

Palantir has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the AI narrative, with its stock surging over the past year. But that also leaves it exposed when sentiment shifts.

High expectations, rich valuation and a changing competitive landscape are now colliding.

The result: a sell-off that may be less about one headline — and more about a repositioning.

Because if the AI trade is evolving, investors are starting to ask a different question of not who has the best technology, but who's best positioned for where the growth actually is.

Image created using artificial intelligence via ChatGPT.