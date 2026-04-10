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April 10, 2026 10:55 AM 1 min read

Concorde International Adopts New Ticker After AI Deal, Stock Gains

This change follows the company’s recent acquisition of YOOV Group Holding Limited, enhancing its market positioning and financial resilience.

  • Ticker Symbol Change: New symbol “YOOV” effective April 10, 2026.
  • Acquisition Completion: Concorde acquired YOOV Group Holding Limited.
  • Strategic Enhancement: Aims to boost market reach and financial stability.

“The adoption of the ticker symbol ‘YOOV’ reflects our strategic evolution into a broader technology-driven platform, as we integrate complementary capabilities to strengthen our overall value propositions,” commented Alan Chua, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“We are confident that synergies across product portfolios, technological development and marketing initiatives will further elevate value creation for our shareholders.”

CIGL Rebrands to YOOV After Acquisition

YOOV Group Holding Limited, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Concorde, specializes in Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) solutions.

The company’s innovative Business AI Agents are designed to automate business processes, offering a cost-effective path to AI integration.

This move positions Concorde to capitalize on the growing demand for intelligent automation solutions. By integrating YOOV’s capabilities, Concorde aims to enhance its service offerings and expand its global footprint.

CIGL Price Action: Concorde Intl shares were up 10.00% at $1.82 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.40, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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