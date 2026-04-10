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Marvell Technology, Inc. company headquarters office building in Silicon Valley, SF Bay Area, semi conductor supplier in Santa Clara, California
April 10, 2026 9:26 AM 2 min read

Jim Cramer's 'Hardware-Only' Trade: Marvell And Intel Surge As Software Stocks Sink

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said investors are favoring hardware over software, highlighting a persistent divide in tech and pointing to chip and infrastructure players as current winners.

Hardware Outpaces Software

Marvell stock has gained over 41% year-to-date. Intel has gained over 67%, and Corning 94%.

Software Stocks Face Broad Pressure

Salesforce stock tanked 36% year-to-date, and Adobe over 34%.

He said the ETF serves as a key gauge for institutional sentiment, meaning even cybersecurity names like CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) are falling as part of the broader selloff.

CrowdStrike stock tanked 16% year-to-date.

Trend Likely To Persist

According to Cramer, this divergence in tech may continue, with hardware and AI-linked companies maintaining momentum while software lags. For now, market focus remains on this internal tech shift rather than broader geopolitical developments.

Price Action: Corning shares were up 3.87% at $176.36, Intel shares were up 0.47% at $62.01, and Marvell Technology shares were up 3.73% at $124.40 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

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