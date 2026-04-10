Lockheed Martin Corp.’s (NYSE:LMT) "Ghost Murmur" technology sounds like science fiction, but it just reshaped what combat search and rescue looks like.

On Sunday, the CIA reportedly used the never‑before‑deployed system to help extract a downed U.S. airman from Iran's mountains after his F‑15E was shot down.

KTOS stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

President Donald Trump later called the mission "unbelievable," according to the New York Post's reporting on the tool and its role in the operation.

Per that report, Ghost Murmur is a classified quantum‑sensing platform developed inside Lockheed's Skunk Works, a specialized unit that develops top-secret technologies.

The technology can pick up the faint electromagnetic signature of a human heartbeat from a long range.

It reportedly combines ultra‑sensitive quantum magnetometers with AI to isolate a single cardiac rhythm from the electromagnetic noise of the Earth, vehicles, infrastructure and other people.

Last weekend in Iran, that capability allowed operators to zero in on the wounded weapons systems officer — identified only by his callsign "Dude 44 Bravo"— after he was forced to stay hidden in rugged terrain to avoid capture.

Ghost Murmur had previously only seen use in controlled testing, including flights on Black Hawk helicopters, before being rushed into this first real‑world deployment, the Post reported.

Sources told the outlet that the system helped confirm the airman's position in a rocky crevice roughly two days after the jet was downed, clearing the way for a high‑risk special operations rescue inside hostile airspace.

President Trump and CIA Director John Ratcliffe both pointed to the tool's importance, with officials summarizing its promise in one stark line: "If your heart is beating, we will find you."

Investing in Defense Technology

For individual investors, Lockheed Martin is a premier — and arguably expensive (the stock is at $623.87 Friday morning) — way to play defense tech and classified programs like Ghost Murmur.

Here are some cutting-edge defense tech names with more approachable entry points:

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) : focuses on defense IT, signals intelligence and analytics that tie AI into real‑time command‑and‑control for the Pentagon and intelligence community.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) : supplies rapidly deployable unmanned systems, tactical drones and related command and control communications systems.

Photo: PeopleImages / Shutterstock