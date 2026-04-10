Snap, Qualcomm Ink Multi-Year Deal To Power Future AR 'Specs'

The deal focuses on powering future generations of “Specs” with Snapdragon system-on-a-chip (SoC) solutions.

Scaling The AR Ecosystem

The collaboration aims to bring advanced intelligent computing to wearable hardware. This marks the first flagship engagement for Specs.

The subsidiary plans to launch its standalone AR eyewear to consumers later this year. These see-through glasses integrate digital content directly into physical spaces.

Snapdragon XR Integration

Specs will utilize Snapdragon XR platforms to handle complex tasks. The technology combines edge AI with high-performance, low-power compute.

This foundation allows context-aware experiences to run directly on-device. Both companies aim to make computing feel more human and seamless.

A Foundation Of Innovation

The agreement builds on a five-year history between the two firms. Snapdragon platforms previously powered several generations of Snap’s Spectacles. “Our work with Qualcomm provides a strong foundation for the future of Specs,” said Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Snap.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon noted that the next era of computing involves devices that understand sight and sound. “Our work on future generations of Specs will enable power-efficient interactive AR devices,” Amon stated. The partnership supports a predictable product cadence for developers and partners.

Competitive Landscape Intensifies

SNAP Price Action: Snap shares were up 0.61% at $4.98 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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