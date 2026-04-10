Shift Beyond Language Models Into World Models

Alibaba Cloud is moving beyond traditional large language models toward AI systems that better simulate the real world. The move reflects growing recognition that text-trained large language models have inherent limitations.

Unlike text-based systems such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, these “world models” rely on multimodal data — including video, audio, and physical interactions — to better mirror real-world environments.

To capitalize on this shift, Alibaba led a 2 billion yuan ($290 million) investment in ShengShu, the developer behind the Vidu AI video generation tool, CNBC reported on Thursday.

The funding will support the development of a “general world model” to bridge digital environments, such as games and AI-generated video, with physical applications, such as autonomous driving and robotics.

Expanding Bets Across the World Model Ecosystem

Earlier, in September, Alibaba also led a $60 million investment in PixVerse, whose AI world model enables users to control how videos evolve in real time during generation.

Beyond investments, Alibaba is advancing its own capabilities, releasing open-source video AI models and launching a robotics-focused model in February.

Open-Source Momentum Strengthens Global Position

Technical Analysis

At $128.55, Alibaba is trading 1.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests short-term stabilization is trying to take hold. At the same time, it’s trading 14.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend still leans bearish.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is at -4.9703, while the signal line is at -5.9890, suggesting downside pressure is easing. That said, the broader moving-average structure remains heavy after the death cross in April, which often reflects longer-cycle selling control.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has risen 22.56%, a backward-looking gain that suggests the longer-term picture hasn’t fully broken despite the drawdown. Within its $95.73 to $192.67 52-week range, the stock is well off its highs, consistent with a market still rebuilding confidence after prior peaks.

Key Resistance : $139.00 — a level where rallies have recently struggled to push through.

: $139.00 — a level where rallies have recently struggled to push through. Key Support: $128.50 — a near-term floor that buyers are trying to defend right now.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 14, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.29 (Down from $1.73 YoY)

: $1.29 (Down from $1.73 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.35 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY)

: $35.35 Billion (Up from $32.58 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 22.6x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $182.21. Recent analyst moves include:

Susquehanna : Positive (Lowers Target to $170.00) (March 26)

: Positive (Lowers Target to $170.00) (March 26) JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $205.00) (March 20)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $205.00) (March 20) Mizuho: Outperform (Lowers Target to $190.00) (March 20)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because BABA carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were up 0.82% at $128.72 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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