The meeting took place on Tuesday at the Treasury Department in Washington, according to a Bloomberg report published Thursday.

Who Was In The Room?

What Is Mythos?

Anthropic launched a preview of Mythos on Tuesday alongside a new cybersecurity initiative called Project Glasswing, in which 12 partner organizations will deploy the model for defensive security work and to scan critical software for vulnerabilities.

The company said the model identified thousands of zero-day vulnerabilities, many of them one to two decades old, across major operating systems and web browsers. Anthropic also briefed senior U.S. government officials about Mythos’ capabilities — both offensive and defensive — before launching Project Glasswing, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Pentagon Backdrop

Anthropic is currently embroiled in a legal controversy with the Pentagon. Earlier this week, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., declined to temporarily block the Pentagon’s decision to label Anthropic a national security risk.

The Donald Trump administration classified the company as a supply-chain concern after it refused to ease safeguards on its Claude chatbot for uses such as surveillance or autonomous weapons.

Benzinga reached out to the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve, Anthropic, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America for comment and had not received a response at the time of publication. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo declined to comment.

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