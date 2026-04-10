Samsung Stumbles, Apple Soars: The Shocking Shift In The Global Smartphone Hierarchy

Global smartphone shipments fell 6% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 as a memory crunch and soft demand weighed on volumes.

Apple captured a 21% market share, highlighting its relative resilience despite ongoing pressures across the broader industry.

Memory Shortages Pressure Industry Volumes

Analyst Shilpi Jain said global smartphone shipments fell 6% year-over-year as Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and Not AND (NAND) shortages disrupted supply and raised costs across manufacturers.

Jain noted that memory suppliers prioritized AI data centers over consumer electronics, forcing OEMs to absorb higher bills of materials or pass costs to consumers.

She added that rising energy prices, logistics costs, and geopolitical tensions weakened consumer sentiment, particularly impacting entry- and mid-range segments.

Apple Leads While Samsung Faces Delays

Apple captured the top spot with a 21% market share and 5% growth, supported by strong demand for the iPhone 17, supply chain execution, and resilience in premium segments.

In contrast, Samsung's shipments declined 6% year over year to a 20% share, as delays in the Galaxy S26 launch and weaker demand for entry-tier devices weighed on performance, even as early traction for higher-end models remained solid.

Diverging Trends Among Other OEMs

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were down 0.12% at $260.17 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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