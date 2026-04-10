Alphabet's Tesla Robotaxi Rival Waymo Announces Partnership With Waze To Help Cities Fix Potholes

Waymo-Waze Partnership Aims To Fix Potholes

In an official statement, Waymo announced it was partnering with Waze to “provide cities with sharper tools” to deal with potholes on the road. The program would use Waymo’s “perception and physical feedback” technology to pinpoint pothole locations in the areas that the service operates in.

Waymo also said that the program would be available to the Department of Transportation (DOT) via the “Waze for Cities” platform. Waze users will also be able to access the pothole data in the cities where Waymo operates its service. “Like other on-road features reportable in the Waze app, users will be able to verify the Waymo-identified potholes,” the statement said.

The program will initially be launched in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta. Waymo says it has identified over 500 potholes so far in these areas. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan hailed the program, saying that the technology can help “identify issues like potholes faster” and improve efficiency in the administration’s responses.

Waze, formerly FreeMap Israel, was acquired by Alphabet in 2013 in a deal worth $1.3 billion and currently functions as its subsidiary. Waze also provides user-submitted travel times and route details on its platform.

Waymo Expands Service Areas, Fleet

Recently, Waymo announced it had expanded its areas of operations, now providing Robotaxi rides in over 10 cities. It also announced that Waymo’s Driver had logged over 200 million autonomous miles and had reached the 500,000 rides per week milestone.

Ross Gerber Hails Waymo

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