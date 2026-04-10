One Click Flight Switch Showcased

In a post on X, He wrote that "many friends still find it hard to believe there’s an aircraft inside our car," before adding that the process is "really that simple."

Prototype Enters Early Batch Trial Production

The project has moved into batch trial production, though it remains in an early stage. Xinhua reported on March 6 that about five Land Aircraft Carrier units had rolled off the pilot line and entered testing.

XPENG’s press materials say the vehicle combines a rugged six-wheeled ground module with a detachable two-seat electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The road module uses a range-extended powertrain with about 1,000 kilometers, or roughly 620 miles, of combined range, and it can recharge the air module for up to six flights.

XPENG Eyes Middle East After China

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that XPEV has a positive price trend in the short term, but a less favorable outlook in the Medium and Long term. The stock closedf 2.87% lower at $17.29 on Thursday.

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