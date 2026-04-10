Ross Gerber Thinks Tesla's Rumored Affordable Model Is Cybercab With A Steering: 'They'll Say Anything…'

Investor Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki thinks that Tesla’s rumored affordable model would be a Cybercab fit with driver inputs.

A Cybercab With A Steering Wheel

In a post on X on Thursday, Gerber quoted a report by Reuters that shed light on a possible affordable vehicle being developed by the EV giant. “A Tesla cybercab with a steering wheel… they'll say anything at this point…” Gerber said in the post, seemingly criticizing Tesla for its possible pivot.

It’s also worth mentioning that Gerber has, in the past, suggested that Tesla release an affordable model by putting a steering wheel and pedals into the Cybercab. “Take the gold cab. Put a steering wheel in it. Charge $30k for a gold 2 door tesla,” he had said last year.

The affordable model could reportedly be 14 feet long and feature a trimmed-down battery capacity, as well as be significantly lighter than Tesla’s current Model Y and Model 3 vehicles.

FSD Refunds, Gary Black’s Tesla Views

Meanwhile, Investor Gary Black, a managing partner at The Future Fund LLC, outlined that the reason why Tesla’s stock was declining in the past eight weeks was because of the automaker’s disappointing Q1 2026 delivery figures and concerns about the Robotaxi service.

Tesla’s Cybercab

Tesla’s upcoming Cybercab would be available for a price tag of $30,000 or less, according to CEO Elon Musk. The Cybercab would also feature no steering wheel or pedals. The production of the Cybercab was going to begin this month.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Growth, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.69% to $345.62 at market close on Thursday, but fell 0.20% to $344.94 during the after-hours trading session.

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