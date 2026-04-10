Disappointing Deliveries

On Thursday, the investor shared why he thought TSLA stock was on the decline in a post on the social media platform X. He said the stock was declining after analysts cut earnings estimates following the automaker’s “disappointing” first-quarter 2026 delivery figures.

He then said that investors in the EV giant were “deluding themselves” into thinking that Tesla was “on the verge of solving for generalized unsupervised autonomy,” and that P/E ratios and delivery figures do not matter. “EVs still comprise 70% of Tesla profits,” the investor said.

Marketing Woes

The investor then said that he believed Tesla had the “best full self driving product on the market,” but lamented the lack of marketing, which held back its awareness among consumers. Full Self-Driving (FSD) would remain a “niche product” until the automaker “changes its strategy of using X promoters and word of mouth,” he said.

Black has, in the past, questioned Tesla’s marketing strategy, urging the automaker to market its products better, suggesting the automaker take a page out of Apple’s marketing strategy.

Tesla’s New Models, Q1 Surplus

The Elon Musk-led EV giant is reportedly working on introducing two new models in the company’s lineup, with one of the models being targeted towards the affordable EV segment. The unnamed model will likely be produced in China and Tesla also has plans to introduce it in Europe and the U.S.

Meanwhile, Musk had earlier teased a possible 7-seater vehicle being developed at Tesla via a series of cryptic social media posts. What cemented Musk’s claims further was a frame spotted at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas, which boasted enhanced space in the back and cutouts for large windows.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Growth, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term.

Price Action: TSLA surged 0.69% to $345.62 at market close on Thursday, but fell 0.20% to $344.94 during the after-hours trading session.

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