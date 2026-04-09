Ives Rejects Burry's Anthropic Vs Palantir Narrative

"We believe the take that Anthropic is eating PLTR's lunch … is the wrong take and fictional narrative," Ives said, adding that Palantir remains "at the epicenter of leaders in the AI Revolution" and a "Core AI winner and tech leader."

His remarks came after Burry posted — and later deleted — a sharp critique on X, arguing Anthropic's rapid growth signals a major shift in enterprise AI spending.

Daniel Newman Questions Anthropic's Threat To Palantir

Futurum CEO Daniel Newman echoed Ives' stance, noting that while Anthropic is strong, it is currently blacklisted by the Pentagon. On the other hand, the U.S. government is Palantir’s largest customer.

“How exactly does it plan to eat $PLTR lunch,” he asked on X.

Notably, on Wednesday, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. refused to temporarily halt the Pentagon's move to designate Anthropic as a national security risk.

The Donald Trump administration designated Anthropic as a supply-chain risk after the company declined to relax safeguards on its Claude chatbot for applications like surveillance or autonomous weapons.

Burry Doubles Down On Bearish Palantir Bet

Burry previously said that Anthropic's revenue run-rate surged from roughly $9 billion to $30 billion in a short span, driven by what he described as a cheaper, more intuitive solution for businesses.

"Anthropic is eating $PLTR Palantir's lunch," Burry wrote earlier this week in a now-deleted post, adding that the AI startup is capturing a majority share of new enterprise spending.

The "Big Short" investor has also disclosed a sizable bearish position against Palantir via long-dated put options, effectively betting on a decline in the company's stock.

He has repeatedly criticized Palantir as a low-margin, consulting-heavy business that relies on third-party AI models rather than building its own foundational technology.

AI Spending Battle Intensifies

Meanwhile, data from Ramp indicates that Anthropic is securing close to 70% of new enterprise AI spending, a surge that raises fresh questions about Palantir's long-term growth outlook.

Price Action: Shares of Palantir fell 7.26% to close at $130.54 on Thursday and edged lower in after-hours trading to $130.10, slipping another 0.33%, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Palantir is showing downward momentum across short, medium and long-term periods, while its Growth score ranks in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: DIA TV / Shutterstock