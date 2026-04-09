ServiceNow At 52-Week Low, Unveils AI-Native Platform Across Products

AI Platform and Context Engine

ServiceNow said all offerings now include built-in AI capabilities, supported by a unified architecture combining conversational interfaces, connected data, governance tools, and autonomous workflows.

The company also introduced Context Engine, designed to give AI agents real-time enterprise context by linking relationships, policies, and decision history to improve decision-making and execution.

Developer Tools and Capabilities

The company launched new Build Agent skills and an SDK that enable developers to build applications with their preferred tools and deploy them directly to the ServiceNow platform, accelerating development through AI-driven workflows.

Offering Model and Market Context

A new tiered model, including Enterprise Service Management (ESM) Foundation, aims to streamline deployment of AI-powered services across functions such as IT, HR, finance, and procurement.

"Most organizations spend months assembling the pieces for enterprise AI. By the time they’re ready, the goalposts have moved," said Amit Zavery, chief operating officer at ServiceNow. The company’s customers start “with a complete AI-native experience across all products and packages, not a procurement project.”

This week, Dan Ives said enterprise AI adoption is shifting rapidly from experimentation to deployment, with 2026 shaping up as a major rollout year and spending expected to scale significantly.

He added that recent software stock weakness appears disconnected from underlying demand, with companies like ServiceNow positioned to benefit as AI becomes a top IT priority.

NOW Technical Levels: Key Support and Resistance to Watch

At $90.74, ServiceNow is trading 15% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, suggesting sustained short-term selling pressure. It's also 30.9% below its 100-day SMA, a sign the intermediate trend remains pointed down.

The relative strength index (RSI), a momentum gauge, is 32.40, which is consistent with weak momentum that's close to "oversold" conditions. That matters because the RSI also dipped below 30 today (per the turning-point flag), showing sellers recently had unusually strong control.

Key Resistance : $107.50 — near the 20-day SMA area where rebounds have recently failed.

: $107.50 — near the 20-day SMA area where rebounds have recently failed. Key Support: $97.00 — near the prior 52-week low zone that can act as a sentiment line.

ServiceNow Vs. Sector: Can NOW Lead Consumer Discretionary Higher?

ServiceNow is underperforming the Technology sector today by about 6.87 percentage points, a big gap on a session when the sector itself is basically unchanged at -0.04%. With Technology ranking 8 out of 11 sectors (mid-tier), this move reads more like stock-specific pressure than a broad tech selloff.

Zooming out, Technology is up 1.35% over the past 30 days but down 3.08% over the past 90 days, which suggests the group has been choppy rather than trending cleanly.

ServiceNow's drop is far larger than the sector's move, so traders will likely treat any bounce as needing confirmation from broader tech participation.

ServiceNow Q1 2026 Earnings: EPS Estimates and Revenue Growth

The countdown is on: ServiceNow is set to report earnings on April 22, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 80 cents (Down from 81 cents YoY)

: 80 cents (Down from 81 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.75 Billion (Up from $3.09 Billion YoY)

: $3.75 Billion (Up from $3.09 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 58.4x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $231.88. Recent analyst moves include:

Goldman Sachs : Buy (Lowers Target to $188.00) (April 7)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $188.00) (April 7) BTIG : Buy (Lowers Target to $185.00) (April 7)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $185.00) (April 7) Stifel: Buy (Lowers Target to $135.00) (April 2)

NOW Stock Scorecard: Growth, Value, Quality

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for ServiceNow, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: ServiceNow’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with very weak momentum and weak value. That combination often means the story can stay compelling, but the chart is still demanding proof that selling pressure is easing.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because NOW carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NOW Stock Price Activity: ServiceNow shares were down 6.80% at $90.84 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock