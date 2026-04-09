Because sitting just off the balance sheet is something far more interesting — and arguably just as real: $7.4 billion worth of in-the-money stock options, The Information reported.

The $7.4B That Doesn't Count (But Maybe Should)

As of year-end, Netflix had roughly 127.7 million vested options outstanding, with an average exercise price of just $36.07. With the stock now near $100, that gap translates into billions of embedded value — or cost, depending on how you look at it.

Netflix itself pegs that value at $7.4 billion.

Add that $7.4 billion to the reported $14.5 billion, and suddenly the capital structure looks a lot heavier.

From Dilution To Debt — A Subtle But Big Shift

The pushback is obvious: options aren't debt. There's no fixed repayment, no maturity wall, no interest expense.

But economically, they're not harmless either.

They represent a claim on future value — one that existing shareholders effectively "owe" to employees. Whether it shows up as dilution or gets mentally capitalized as debt, the impact is real.

And in a market that's increasingly scrutinizing stock-based compensation — especially in tech — that framing could start to matter more.

Why Netflix Might Be First In Line

Netflix isn't alone in using stock comp. But it's one of the more visible cases where the numbers are large, deeply in-the-money, and persistent over time.

That makes it a clean test case for a bigger question: what happens if investors stop treating stock comp as a soft expense and start treating it as a hard obligation?

If that shift happens, Netflix's balance sheet may not change overnight.

But how investors see it just might.

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