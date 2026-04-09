After reports of delays and underwhelming performance, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled a new model family, Muse, with its first version, Spark. The timing matters. The narrative matters more.

• Meta Platforms shares are powering higher. Why are META shares rallying?

Distribution Over Dominance

On paper, Meta is late. ChatGPT and Gemini already own mindshare. For many users, the default AI assistant decision has already been made.

But Meta isn't playing the same game.

Its AI isn't a destination — it's embedded. Across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Meta's apps reach more than 3.5 billion users.

Zuckerberg is leaning into that advantage. Spark is being positioned for everyday use cases — social content, shopping, health, gaming — not just prompts and queries. The bet is simple: users may not switch apps for AI, but they will use AI where they already are.

The Real Prize: Advertising, Not Answers

The bigger story isn't the chatbot race — it's what comes after.

Right now, OpenAI's long-term monetization path increasingly points toward advertising. But that's where Meta is strongest. If Spark meaningfully improves engagement or targeting, it doesn't just compete with ChatGPT — it pressures its business model.

Because Meta and Google don't just build AI. They monetize attention. And they've been doing it for years.

If Meta successfully integrates AI into its ad stack, the gap between "AI usage" and "AI revenue" could widen quickly — and not in OpenAI's favor.

A Comeback — Or Just Staying In The Game?

The more than 3% stock jump on the Spark launch news suggests investors were waiting for a signal: Meta isn't out of the race.

But Spark doesn't need to be the best model. It just needs to be good enough — and widely used.

Because with 3.5 billion users already inside its ecosystem, Meta doesn't need to win the AI war on benchmarks.

It just needs to win it on distribution.

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