What's Going On With IonQ Stock On Thursday?

This news comes as the broader market experienced declines, with major indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both slipping.

Horizon Quantum will purchase one of IonQ’s first 6th-generation, chip-based 256-qubit trapped-ion systems, a move that aims to significantly boost their quantum computing resources.

This acquisition is part of Horizon Quantum’s strategy to expand its capabilities and provide advanced software infrastructure for quantum applications.

The broader market saw declines on Thursday, with the Nasdaq falling 0.01% and the S&P 500 down 0.13%. IonQ’s drop comes as the technology sector struggled, indicating that the stock may be reacting to broader market pressures rather than just company-specific news.

Technical Analysis

At $28.78, IonQ is trading 6.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $30.84, suggesting short-term bearish momentum. Additionally, the stock is 15.5% below its 50-day SMA of $34.02, indicating a continued struggle to regain upward traction in the intermediate term.

The relative strength index (RSI) sits at 40.30, which is neutral and suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. This positioning indicates a potential for either a rebound or further decline, depending on market conditions.

Key Resistance : $34.00 — This level has historically acted as a barrier for upward movements.

: $34.00 — This level has historically acted as a barrier for upward movements. Key Support: $26.00 — A critical level where buying interest may emerge.

IonQ has shown a 12-month return of 9.94%, reflecting a modest recovery over the past year. However, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of $84.64, indicating that it has not yet regained its previous strength and is still navigating through a challenging market environment.

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities.

The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS).

The recent agreement with Horizon Quantum is significant as it highlights IonQ’s role in advancing quantum computing technology. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it positions itself as a key player in the rapidly evolving quantum computing landscape.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

IonQ is slated to provide its next financial update on May 6, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 50 cents (Down from Loss of 14 cents)

: Loss of 50 cents (Down from Loss of 14 cents) Revenue Estimate: $49.68 million (Up from $7.57 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $63.80. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Neutral (Lowers Target to $42.00) (Feb. 26)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $42.00) (Feb. 26) DA Davidson : Neutral (Lowers Target to $35.00) (Feb. 26)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $35.00) (Feb. 26) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $100.00) (Feb. 26)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $100.00) (Feb. 26)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because IONQ carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

IONQ Price Action: IonQ shares were down 1.66% at $28.50 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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