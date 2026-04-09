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Illustrative editorial of OpenAI logo on smartphone screen in female hands against workplace: POLTAVA, UKRAINE - 12 February 2023.
April 9, 2026 9:25 AM 2 min read

OpenAI Reportedly Eyes $100 Billion Ad Empire By 2030 And Plans Limited Rollout of New Cybersecurity Model

OpenAI has reportedly projected a dramatic increase in its advertising revenue, expecting to hit $2.5 billion this year and a staggering $100 billion by 2030.

Altman Bets Big On Ad Revenue

Google’s Gemini models have enabled more precise ad matches, leading to a revenue boost for brands and highlighting the importance of AI in capturing new search queries.

While OpenAI banks on ads to expand reach while keeping data use transparent, its rival Anthropic insists its Claude AI will stay ad-free.

OpenAI’s Limited Cybersecurity Model

In another development, OpenAI is also reportedly finalizing a model with enhanced cybersecurity capabilities through its existing “Trusted Access for Cyber” program, which it plans to release exclusively to a select group of companies, as per Axios.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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