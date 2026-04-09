Inside Amazon's $200 Billion Bet On AI, Robots, And Satellites

AI And AWS Drive Next Phase Of Growth

He also emphasized that Amazon plans to invest about $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026, backed by significant customer commitments, including the OpenAI commitment of over $100 billion.

Amazon is scaling its custom chip business, including Graviton and Trainium, which now generates an annual revenue run rate of over $20 billion and is growing at triple-digit rates. The company expects these chips to reduce costs and improve margins over time.

Big Bets On Robotics, Delivery And Connectivity

Amazon continues to invest heavily in automation, with over one million robots now operating across its fulfillment network. The company is also expanding faster delivery through more than 85 same-day fulfillment centers, enabling over 500 million same-day deliveries so far in 2026.

In rural logistics, Amazon has committed over $4 billion to expand delivery coverage, aiming to reach more than 13,000 zip codes across 1.2 million square miles and deliver over one billion additional packages annually.

The company is also building its low Earth orbit satellite network, with more than 200 satellites already launched and a broader rollout planned for mid-2026, alongside existing enterprise and government commitments.

Strong Financial Growth, AI Spending Weighs On Cash Flow

Amazon reported 2025 revenue of $717 billion, up 12% year-over-year from $638 billion. North America revenue rose 10% to $426 billion, international sales increased 13% to $162 billion, and AWS revenue climbed 20% to $129 billion.

Operating income grew 17% to $80 billion, with margins improving to 11.2% from 10.8%. However, free cash flow dropped from $38 billion to $11 billion, mainly due to a $50.7 billion increase in capital expenditures tied to AI infrastructure investments.

Technical Analysis

At $225.75, Amazon is trading 7.4% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests short-term buyers still have control. It's also 1.0% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate trend is only modestly positive and more sensitive to pullbacks.

The moving average structure is still mixed: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA, and the March death cross (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps longer-term trend followers cautious. At the same time, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is bullish, with the MACD at 0.1140 above the signal line at -1.4905, indicating upside momentum has improved over recent weeks.

Over the last 12 months, the stock has been up 15.78%, a backward-looking gain that shows the longer-term trend has been constructive despite volatility. Within the 52-week range ($165.28 to $258.60), the current level sits closer to the upper half, suggesting the market is still pricing Amazon as a leader rather than a deep-value reset.

Key Resistance : $239.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

: $239.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $202.50 — an area where buyers previously stepped in to slow declines.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.66 (Up from $1.59 YoY)

: $1.66 (Up from $1.59 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $177.30 Billion (Up from $155.70 Billion YoY)

: $177.30 Billion (Up from $155.70 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 30.9x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $288.96. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Overweight (Raises Target to $260.00) (April 8)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $260.00) (April 8) Wells Fargo : Overweight (Raises Target to $305.00) (April 2)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $305.00) (April 2) Tigress Financial: Buy (Raises Target to $315.00) (March 25)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMZN carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

AMZN Stock Price Activity: Amazon.com shares were up 1.91% at $225.47 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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