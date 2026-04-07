Intel Stock Surges 2% As Elon Musk Partnership Targets 1 Terawatt Of AI Power

The company said its capabilities in designing, manufacturing, and packaging high-performance chips at scale will support Terafab’s goal of producing 1 terawatt of compute per year to advance future AI and robotics.

Intel also said it hosted Elon Musk at its facilities over the weekend.

In March, Musk unveiled the Terafab project, a joint venture with SpaceX, aimed at transforming chip manufacturing for space and AI applications.

Musk said Terafab will integrate efforts from Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI to produce over 1 terawatt of compute per year, with about 80% allocated to space and 20% for Earth-based use.

He described Terafab as an end-to-end chip facility that combines design, testing, and packaging in one location, adding, "To the best of my knowledge, this doesn't exist anywhere in the world."

The project will produce chips for Tesla's autonomous vehicles and Optimus robots, as well as the D3 chip designed for space-based, solar-powered AI systems, aligning with Musk's broader push to expand AI infrastructure.

Technical Analysis

At $52.25, Intel is trading 13.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock’s average price over the last 20 sessions, which suggests short-term trend control remains with buyers. It’s also 20.1% above its 100-day SMA, indicating the intermediate-term trend remains higher despite recent volatility.

Moving average structure is mixed: the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a near-term caution flag), but the golden cross in August (August 15, 2025) keeps the longer-term backdrop constructive. The stock is also sitting just below its $54.60 52-week high (set January 22, 2026), suggesting the price is still consolidating near the top of its prior range.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD), a trend/momentum indicator, is bullish, with the MACD line at 0.5983 above the signal line at -0.0729, indicating upside momentum still outweighs downside pressure. That said, the stock previously broke below support on March 30, so traders tend to watch whether rebounds hold as the price approaches overhead supply.

Key Resistance : $54.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled near the highs.

: $54.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled near the highs. Key Support: $42.50 — an area where demand has tended to show up on pullbacks.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on April 23, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents YoY)

: Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $12.29 Billion (Down from $12.67 Billion YoY)

: $12.29 Billion (Down from $12.67 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $44.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Keybanc : Overweight (Raises Target to $70.00) (April 6)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $70.00) (April 6) DA Davidson : Initiated with Neutral (Target $45.00) (February 13)

: Initiated with Neutral (Target $45.00) (February 13) UBS: Neutral (Raises Target to $52.00) (January 23)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because INTC carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

INTC Stock Price Activity: Intel shares were up 2.44% at $52.02 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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