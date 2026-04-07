Major TPU Expansion To Power Claude AI

The expanded compute infrastructure is designed to fuel the company's frontier Claude models and meet growing global demand for its AI services.

Investors reacted quickly: Broadcom shares jumped 2.34% overnight, closing at $321.79, at the time of writing, reflecting optimism about the company's role in supplying critical AI hardware.

Anthropic's Sky-High Valuation

The round pushed the company's post-money valuation to $380 billion, positioning it as one of the highest-valued AI startups globally.

AI Rivals Set The Benchmark

Despite its impressive valuation, Anthropic still trails AI powerhouse OpenAI, which raised $122 billion in March 2026, reaching an $852 billion post-money valuation.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's xAI exceeded its $15 billion Series E target by raising $20 billion in January 2026, later merging with SpaceX in a deal that valued xAI at $250 billion and SpaceX at roughly $1 trillion.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AVGO may encounter short- and medium-term headwinds, but it continues to exhibit a robust long-term uptrend, supported by a Quality score in the 95th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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