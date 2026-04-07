As Elon Musk-led SpaceX gears up for its upcoming IPO, some analysts have cautioned investors against putting their money into the listing, citing concerns with the commercial space flight giant’s valuation.

The Juice Has Been Squeezed

Another analyst, Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners, shared that investors wouldn’t be able to generate returns at a $2 trillion market cap. “It's got to go to $3 trillion… it's ridiculous for one of the largest companies in the world on that revenue base,” he said.

Musk Denies $2 Trillion Valuation

SpaceX Could Trigger Tesla Sell-Off

Cramer also said that he was worried that the IPO, coinciding with artificial intelligence companies OpenAI and Anthropic‘s possible public debut, could drain capital from the broader market. He urged the debuts to be “spaced out.”

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