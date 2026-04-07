Analyst ‘Has Some Credibility’

Black expressed his criticism of Tesla bulls in a post on X. “Rather than attack JP Morgan's Ryan Brinkman's $TSLA bear arguments…TSLA bulls out in full force today attacking Ryan Brinkman the person,” the investor said. He outlined that the criticism of Ryan Brinkman comes from his argument that the automaker will turn free cash flow negative this year.

“Yes he's been wrong on TSLA for 10 years, but he's been right on TSLA the past five years so has some credibility,” he said, talking about Brinkman’s bearish stance on the stock for more than a decade.

Analysts Weigh In On Tesla Stock Amid Delivery Miss

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers poor Momentum and satisfactory Growth, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA fell 2.15.% to $352.82 at Market close on Monday, falling 0.83% further to $349.88 during overnight trading.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Photo: Tada Images / Shutterstock