Elon Musk Says Tesla Self-Driving Saves 'A Lot Of Lives'—Laments FSD Lawsuits: 'Will Still Get Sued For...'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology saves many lives as criticism over the system’s capabilities grows.

Saving A Lot Of Lives

In a post on the social media platform X, Musk quoted a video that purportedly showed a Tesla on FSD swerving to avoid a collision with a man crossing the highway in limited-visibility conditions. “Tesla self-driving saves a lot of lives – the statistics are unequivocal,” Musk said in his post, acknowledging that the system still had room for improvement.

The billionaire then outlined that despite improvements and the system “saving 90% of the million lives lost” annually in auto accidents, “Tesla will still get sued for the 10% who did die,” he shared. Musk then claimed that “90%” of the would-be fatalities still alive “won't even know that Tesla saved them.”

Questions Remain Over FSD

While the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced it had closed its probe into Tesla’s “actually smart summon” feature, which can move the car over short distances using a smartphone app, the company still faces a probe into the broader FSD system.

Bearish On Tesla

This comes as analyst Andrew Percoco of Morgan Stanley had earlier predicted that Tesla would deliver over 1.6 million vehicles this year and that the Robotaxi ramp-up in Austin would remain a crucial catalyst for the company’s stock performance.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers poor Momentum and satisfactory Growth, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA fell 2.15.% to $352.82 at Market close on Monday, falling 0.83% further to $349.88 during the after-hours trading session.

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