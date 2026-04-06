Nvidia's Slurm Acquisition Sparks Fresh Fears Over Fairness In AI Chip Race: Report

Why Slurm Matters In The AI Ecosystem

At the center of the debate is Slurm, an open-source workload manager developed by SchedMD that powers roughly 60% of the world's supercomputers, Reuters reported on Monday.

The software is widely used to schedule computing tasks for AI training and high-performance computing, including applications in weather forecasting and national security.

Major AI players such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) and startups like Mistral AI and Anthropic rely on it for parts of their operations.

Meta, Mistral and Anthropic did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Concerns Over Nvidia Favoring Its Own Chips

Concerns include the possibility that software updates could be rolled out faster or perform better on Nvidia systems, subtly shifting the competitive balance in its favor, the report noted.

These worries are partly rooted in Nvidia's past acquisition of Bright Computing, where some sources reported better performance on Nvidia hardware compared with competing systems.

Nvidia Defends Open-Source Commitment

Nvidia has pushed back on these concerns, stating that Slurm will remain open-source and vendor-neutral, the report added.

The company says the acquisition will allow it to invest more heavily in development and deliver improvements to a broader set of users, including government labs and AI companies.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

The move is widely seen as a test of Nvidia's long-term intentions.

According to the report, while some experts hope the company's resources will accelerate innovation, others remain cautious.

Price Action: On Monday, Nvidia closed at $177.64, up 0.14% and slipped to $176.73 in after-hours trading, down 0.51%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show Nvidia is under pressure in the short and medium term, but continues to hold a strong long-term uptrend, supported by a Growth score in the 98th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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