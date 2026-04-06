Even as Steve Jobs cautioned Google against losing its edge, Larry Page later admitted the criticism held weight—while defending a very different vision for the company.

Steve Jobs' Warning: Focus Or Fade

Apple Inc.'s legendary co-founder and former CEO Jobs once cautioned Page that Google needed sharper focus to avoid the pitfalls he associated with Microsoft.

According to biographer Walter Isaacson, Jobs urged Page to identify what the company did best and double down on it, rather than spreading itself across too many product categories, Fortune reported.

Jobs also highlighted leadership discipline, advising Page not to be too nice and to prioritize top talent while cutting those who didn't add value.

Larry Page's Response: ‘He Was Right'

Years later, Page acknowledged the critique. "I mean, he was right. He did fine as well," he said in a 2015 interview with Fortune, striking a balance between agreement and conviction.

Still, Page admitted that Google's lack of focus was something he had considered deeply—but ultimately embraced.

Why Google Chose A Different Path

Page said the decision was intentional. At Google and later Alphabet Inc., he aimed to build a company that inspired engineers and entrepreneurs to pursue bold, high-impact ideas.

"We want to be doing things that are exciting and that are really going to make a difference," Page said, highlighting a culture driven by ambition rather than restraint.

This philosophy also led to the creation of Alphabet's structure, designed to manage diverse ventures while maintaining innovation.

Page argued companies should aim for meaningful impact, not just incremental gains: "We've got to do things that matter more to people."

Different Philosophies, Similar Outcomes

Today, Apple and Alphabet remain among the world's most valuable companies.

While Apple has a market cap of $3.79 trillion, Alphabet ranks third in terms of market capitalization with $3.60 value. Nvidia Corp is currently the most valuable company with $4.29 trillion market cap.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Page currently has a net worth of $254 billion, making him rank second on the list after Elon Musk.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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