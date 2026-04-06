Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares surged Monday after breaking above a key resistance level and continuing higher, as traders piled in ahead of a key earnings catalyst.

With earnings due after market close on April 7, the stock is seeing a pre-earnings momentum bid as traders position ahead of the release. The Nasdaq rose 0.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.24%.

• Aehr Test System stock is approaching key resistance levels. Why did AEHR hit a new high?

Why Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Is Moving Today

A pre-earnings setup is driving the move, with breakout stocks often attracting aggressive buying and short covering into key catalysts.

The stock is extending its move to a new 52-week high, drawing momentum buyers as it clears prior resistance levels. Strong market breadth is supporting outsized gains in smaller growth names.

Aehr's recent silicon photonics customer win adds a fundamental tailwind tied to AI-driven data center demand, reinforcing interest in high-speed optical connectivity.

Wall Street expects a quarterly loss of seven cents per share on $10.85 million in revenue, compared to a year-ago profit of seven cents on $18.31 million.

AEHR Technical Levels: Key Support and Resistance to Watch

At $51.40 on Monday morning, Aehr is trading above its prior 52-week high of $46.95, suggesting buyers remain in control of the longer-term trend.

The 12-month gain of 613.71% is a reminder that this has been a powerful uptrend, though it's backward-looking and can cool off quickly after sharp runs. The last time momentum got stretched, RSI entered overbought territory on March 2, consistent with "hot" conditions where pullbacks can occur even in uptrends.

Key Resistance : $51.50 — fresh breakout area where follow-through matters.

: $51.50 — fresh breakout area where follow-through matters. Key Support: $47 — near prior 52-week high zone that can act as a retest level.

Aehr Test Systems Q1 2026 Earnings: EPS Estimates and Revenue Growth

The countdown is on: Aehr Test Systems is set to report earnings on April 7 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 10 cents (Down from 7 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 10 cents (Down from 7 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $11.67 million (Down from $18.31 million YoY)

: $11.67 million (Down from $18.31 million YoY) Valuation: P/E ratio not provided

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $21.33. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Broker : Hold (Raises target to $38 on March 5)

: Hold (Raises target to $38 on March 5) William Blair : Upgraded to Outperform on March 2

: Upgraded to Outperform on March 2 Freedom Broker: Hold (Raises target to $24 on Feb. 13)

AEHR Stock Scorecard: Growth, Value, Quality

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Aehr Test Systems, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.25) — The stock is showing outsized relative strength versus the broader market.

The Verdict: Aehr Test Systems’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with price action doing most of the talking right now. With earnings one day away, that momentum can stay strong — but it can also get more volatile around expectations.

Top ETF Exposure

Inspire Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSE:ISMD): 0.39% Weight

Significance: Because AEHR carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AEHR Stock Price Activity: Aehr Test System shares were up 15.30% at $51 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com