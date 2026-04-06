What Do Experts Think Of Micron Technology's Competition And Fundamentals?

KeyBanc Sees Strong Upside From New Deals

KeyBanc analysts remain bullish on Micron, citing improved long-term supply agreements with hyperscale customers as a key driver.

The firm maintained an Overweight rating and said new contract terms—including pricing floors and upfront capacity payments—help limit downside risk and signal a shift in how Micron secures capacity deals with major cloud clients.

KeyBanc also expects DRAM and NAND prices to rise sharply in the near term and has raised its estimates accordingly.

Experts Flag Near-Term Competitive Pressure

At the same time, experts told Bloomberg on Monday that Micron could face near-term pressure as SK Hynix moves toward a U.S. listing, giving investors another way to gain exposure to memory chips.

Rob Li of Amont Partners told Bloomberg that capital could rotate toward SK Hynix due to its lower valuation. At the same time, Kenny Kim of Meridian One highlighted its leadership in high-bandwidth memory.

However, Joe Tigay of Equity Armor Investments told Bloomberg that any impact may be short-lived, and Jung In Yun of Fibonacci Asset Management expects Micron to benefit over the longer term as strong demand for memory chips continues.

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price forecast of $516.04. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $425.00) (March 31)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $425.00) (March 31) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $550.00) (March 19)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $550.00) (March 19) Mizuho: Outperform (Raises Target to $530.00) (March 19)

Technical Analysis

The stock's 12-month gain of 451.50% shows a powerful longer-term uptrend, though it's backward-looking and can cool off without warning. MU is also well off its $61.54 52-week low and below its $471.34 52-week high, suggesting the stock is consolidating after a big run rather than trending toward fresh highs.

Key Resistance : $437.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled.

: $437.00 — a prior ceiling where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $357.50 — an area where buyers have tended to step in.

Earnings

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 24, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $18.93 (Up from $1.91 YoY)

: $18.93 (Up from $1.91 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $33.48 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY)

: $33.48 Billion (Up from $9.30 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 17.3x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MU carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

MU Stock Price Activity: Micron Technology shares were up 3.34% at $378.48 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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