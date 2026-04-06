Apellis Stock Soars After Biogen Deal, Momentum Score Surges—Here's What Shareholders Get

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares experienced a sharp reversal as the stock’s momentum score jumped from 8.36 to 95.26 on a week-over-week basis.

Biogen Acquires Apellis To Expand Rare-Disease Pipeline

The deal, announced Tuesday, will provide Biogen with Apellis' approved drugs Empaveli and Syfovre, as well as access to late-stage kidney treatment felzartamab.

Apellis shareholders will receive $41 per share, a roughly 140% premium, plus up to $4 per share in milestone payments if Syfovre hits global annual sales of $1.5 billion to $2 billion between 2027 and 2030.

The Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings now provide a full analysis of APLS's price structure, showing that Apellis Pharmaceuticals' short-, medium- and long-term trends have all turned Positive.

Biogen Sees Big Value In Apellis Kidney Franchise

Biogen CEO Chris Viehbacher said, "We don’t think that just looking at the spot price was really the right reference," reported Reuters.

He added, "What really ​matters is the intrinsic ​value and we see ⁠a lot of value in that kidney franchise in particular."

Analysts view the acquisition as a strong strategic fit, adding near-term revenue while positioning Biogen for growth beyond MS. Apellis shares more than doubled in early trading, while Biogen fell nearly 5%.

BMO Capital analyst Evan Seigerman added, "Through the addition of near-term revenue from Syfovre and Empaveli, Biogen's acquisition of Apellis could meaningfully change how investors think about near-term revenue growth."

Soleno Therapeutics Seen As Next M&A Target

Cem Karsan says Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) could be next after Apellis was acquired at a 150% premium.

With 1,250 of 10,000 U.S. patients treated and no active competitors, SLNO could double patient reach and generate $6–8 per share in free cash flow.

What's Going On With APLS Stock?

Apellis Pharmaceuticals closed at $40.41, up 0.05% on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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