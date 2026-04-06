'Just Argue With Dario:' Inside Anthropic's AI Culture Where Employees Publicly Challenge CEO On Slack

Inside Anthropic employees are encouraged to openly debate the CEO and sometimes do so on Slack.

Open Debate On Slack Channels

On Sunday, at Anthropic, every employee, including CEO Dario Amodei, maintains a personal Slack "notebook" that others can view and comment on.

Staff use the channels like a Twitter feed to share updates, ideas, and even disagreements.

"You can go and join the Slack channel, the notebook channels of people on research, and all these other areas, and you can learn whatever you want," said Amol Avasare, Anthropic's head of growth.

He added that the company culture encourages employees to "just argue with Dario."

Avasare recalled an incident during an all-hands meeting when an employee disagreed with a statement Amodei made.

"The person goes onto Dario's notebook channel and just says: ‘Hey, I didn't appreciate how you said this or that.' And then it sparked a whole big debate," he said.

Anthropic Faces Pentagon Scrutiny, Warns Of AI Wealth Concentration

Earlier, Anthropic planned to challenge the U.S. government after the Pentagon labelled it a national security "supply chain risk," a designation historically aimed at foreign firms.

Amodei also warned that AI power and wealth had rapidly concentrated among a few companies, potentially creating trillionaires and sparking public backlash.

He described the industry's growth as "almost overnight" and compared it to past periods of extreme corporate concentration.

To address these risks, he advocated stronger tax policies, robust transparency laws, and controls on chip supply to authoritarian adversaries.

Amodei and Anthropic's cofounders had pledged to donate much of their wealth, highlighting concerns about economic and political influence in AI.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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