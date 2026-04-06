What's Going On With Nvidia Stock Monday?

At its recent GTC event, the company introduced new networking gear designed to improve data transfer efficiency, including the Quantum-X800 and Spectrum-X800 switches.

These systems increasingly incorporate optical (light-based) interconnects alongside traditional electrical signaling to boost speed and reduce power consumption.

NVIDIA has also outlined plans to expand this approach across future platforms such as Blackwell, Vera Rubin, and Feynman, signaling a gradual shift toward greater use of optical technologies.

Technical Analysis

The stock recently broke above resistance on February 25, then broke below support on March 26, which is consistent with a market that's still digesting that prior run-up. The golden cross in June (June 27, 2025) is still a longer-term constructive marker, but the late-March support break suggests the near-term trend needs to rebuild.

Nvidia is up 81.68% over the last 12 months, which underscores how strong the longer-term trend has been even after pullbacks. Within the 52-week range ($86.62 low to $212.19 high), the current price is well off the highs, suggesting buyers are being more selective at elevated levels.

Key Resistance : $194.00 — a level where rallies have recently had trouble pushing through.

: $194.00 — a level where rallies have recently had trouble pushing through. Key Support: $174.50 — an area where buyers have tended to step in to slow declines.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 27, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.74 (Up from 96 cents YoY)

: $1.74 (Up from 96 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $78.71 Billion (Up from $44.06 Billion YoY)

: $78.71 Billion (Up from $44.06 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 36.2x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $281.04. Recent analyst moves include:

Benchmark : Buy (Maintains Target to $250.0000) (March 31)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $250.0000) (March 31) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $325.00) (March 23)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $325.00) (March 23) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Maintains Target to $300.00) (March 23)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because NVDA carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 0.77% at $178.75 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock