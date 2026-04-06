Investor Conference To Spotlight AI And Geopolitics

During the online event, Taiwan Semiconductor will announce its first-quarter 2026 financial results and offer guidance for the second quarter, according to a recent Radio Taiwan International report.

Liu Pei-chen from the Taiwan Industry Economics Services (TIE) Database at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research stated that the conference will primarily examine how geopolitical tensions—including conflict in the Middle East and new tariff policies—are affecting supply chain costs and consumer electronics demand, along with strategies related to energy, critical gases, and raw materials.

Rising Competition And Capacity Pressures

Taiwan Semiconductor continues to dominate the chip industry and drive Foundry 2.0 growth, but surging AI demand is stretching its capacity and exposing bottlenecks.

While the company posted 36% revenue growth and holds a 72% market share, overloaded 3nm capacity and fully booked 2nm lines are pushing some customers toward rivals like Samsung, as per Counterpoint Research.

Taiwan Semiconductor Technical Analysis

At $342.50, TSM is sitting between nearby chart levels, which often turns the next breakout or pullback into a "key levels" story. Moving-average data (20-day and 100-day simple moving average (SMA), the stock's average price over the last 20 and 100 sessions) isn't available here, so the cleanest read comes from support/resistance and the stock's position in its yearly range.

The stock is well off its 52-week low of $134.25 and below the 52-week high of $390.20, which is consistent with a longer-term uptrend that has cooled from February's peak. That backdrop matters because the last major momentum extreme showed up when RSI entered overbought territory on February 24, 2026—often a sign buyers were getting stretched in the short run.

Two prior trend signals are also worth keeping in mind: the death cross in April (April 8, 2025) warned of a weakening longer-term trend at the time, while the golden cross in June (June 26, 2025) later flipped that longer-term signal back to bullish. More recently, the chart has been choppy—price broke above resistance on March 11, then broke below support on March 26—so traders are watching whether the stock can reclaim lost ground or stays range-bound.

Key Resistance : $351.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled.

: $351.00 — a level where rallies have recently stalled. Key Support: $332.00 — an area where buyers have tended to show up.

Taiwan Semiconductor Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Taiwan Semiconductor is set to report earnings on April 20, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY)

: $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY)

: $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 32.7x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $401.67. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13) Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16) TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $370.00) (January 16)

Taiwan Semiconductor Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 1.73% at $344.89 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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