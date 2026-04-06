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Tesla cars at the company's factory in Fremont, California
April 6, 2026 4:09 AM 3 min read

Gary Black Wants Tesla To Follow Apple's Footsteps To Boost Its FSD Subscriptions

Full Self-Driving Is The Best Autonomous System

In the same thread, a user shared that smartphones weren’t as prevalent earlier, but that the devices were now mainstream. The investor also responded to the user. “Apple's total annual advertising spend is estimated in the $2 billion range with the bulk supporting iPhone launches and promos,” he said, outlining the Cupertino-based company’s marketing strategy.

“When iPhone first launched in 2007 $AAPL spent hundreds of millions on ads across all media forms to generate interest,” he added. Black had earlier urged Tesla to follow Apple co-founder Steve Jobs‘ marketing strategy.

Ross Gerber Slams FSD

FSD To Determine TSLA Value?

On the other hand, Analyst Andrew Percoco of investment bank Morgan Stanley, believes that the FSD system’s progress would determine Tesla’s stock value this year, while also outlining a 1.6 million vehicle delivery target for the automaker this year.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA fell 5.42% to $360.59 at market close on Thursday, but gained 0.19% to $361.26 during the after-hours trading session.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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