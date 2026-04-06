On Sunday, Reddit Inc. co-founder Alexis Ohanian took to X and said he rented out an entire theater for his daughters and their friends to watch the new "Mario Galaxy" film, calling it a special experience for the kids.

Ohanian Shares Inside Look At Private ‘Mario Galaxy' Screening

"I rented out a theater for the girls and all their friends to see Mario Galaxy – fully stocked with the best candy ofc," he wrote, tagging Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast. He added, "Great movie."

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" is a 2026 animated adventure-comedy inspired by Nintendo’s (OTC:NTDOY) Mario franchise.

MrBeast Feastables Get High-Profile Boost

The candy stocked at the event came from MrBeast's Feastables brand.

Last month, MrBeast's snack brand Feastables unveiled a new candy lineup tied to the upcoming "Super Mario Galaxy Movie," featuring three themed products: Galaxy Cocoa Crunch chocolate bars, White Chocolate Peanut Butter Yoshi Eggs and Sour Boosts gummies.

Moreover, Ohanian isn't just a fan — he's also an investor.

Beast Industries, the parent company behind Feastables and other ventures, was reportedly valued at $5 billion in late 2025, with backing from investors including Ohanian and Chamath Palihapitiya.

‘Mario' Franchise Defies Critics With Box Office Strength

The screening comes as the latest installment in the Mario franchise delivers strong box office numbers despite mixed-to-negative reviews.

Illumination Entertainment's "Super Mario Galaxy Movie" pulled in about $130 million at the North American box office over the weekend, reaching roughly $190 million domestically since its midweek debut, the New York Times reported, citing Comscore.

The animated sequel, made on an estimated $110 million budget, added another $182 million internationally for a global total of around $373 million.

By comparison, its predecessor, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, earned $378 million worldwide over the same period and went on to gross about $1.4 billion overall.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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