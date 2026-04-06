1.6 Million Deliveries, Energy Storage Miss

In a new note released on Sunday, the analyst raised Tesla’s 2026 deliveries from 1.58 million to 1.6 million. “Beyond 2026, we expect auto demand to reaccelerate,” Percoco said in the note, citing possible new model launches like the teased 7-seater Tesla vehicle hinted at by CEO Elon Musk, as well as “improvements” to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

Percoco also weighed in on Tesla’s energy storage miss, which was at 8.8 GWh and significantly lower than market expectations of 14.4 GWh, saying that the energy storage sector was “inherently lumpy” and that the Q1 results did not paint a picture for the rest of the year.

Percoco said that he expects demand to “remain relatively robust, due to improving unit economics for utility-scale ESS and growing demand from data center customers.”

Robotaxi Ramp

Morgan Stanley maintained its price target of $415 per share for the automaker, which illustrates a nearly 15% upside in the value of the stock. TSLA is currently priced at around $361/share.

Tesla’s Delivery Miss

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, but fails to provide a favorable price trend in the Short, Medium and Long term.

Price Action: TSLA fell 5.42% to $360.59 at market close on Thursday, but gained 0.19% to $361.26 during the after-hours trading session.

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