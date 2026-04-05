This week has been a rollercoaster ride in the tech and auto sectors. From Tesla Inc. missing its Q1 delivery target to Uber Technologies Inc. expressing interest in incorporating Tesla’s Robotaxis, the news has been buzzing.

Meanwhile, Baidu Inc. faced safety concerns with its Apollo Go Robotaxis and Ford Motor Company was found at fault for two fatal collisions. Lastly, American Airlines Group Inc. is reportedly in talks with SpaceX for in-flight Wi-Fi services.

Gary Black’s Tesla Exit Proves Right Amid Q1 Delivery Miss

Former Tesla bull Gary Black’s decision to exit his position in the company last year seems to have been the right call, as the EV giant missed its Q1 delivery target. Tesla’s stock fell 5.42% to $360.59 at market close on Thursday, but gained 0.19% to $361.26 during the after-hours trading session.

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Uber CEO Eyes Tesla Robotaxis For Platform

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi expressed optimism about incorporating Tesla’s Robotaxis into the Uber platform. He also shared his bullish sentiments regarding Uber's Robotaxi goal, stating that by 2029, Uber will facilitate more autonomous and Robotaxi rides than anyone else in the world.

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Baidu’s Apollo Go Robotaxis Freeze, Sparking Safety Concerns

Several Baidu Apollo Go Robotaxis reportedly froze in Wuhan, China, raising concerns about the safety of Robotaxis and autonomous vehicles globally. Baidu has yet to respond to requests for comment.

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Ford’s BlueCruise System Found At Fault For Two Fatal Collisions

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found Ford’s BlueCruise driver assistance system at fault for two fatal collisions. The system failed to stop for stationary vehicles and was ineffective in detecting driver distraction or disengagement.

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American Airlines In Talks with SpaceX For In-Flight Starlink Wi-Fi

American Airlines is reportedly in discussions with SpaceX to offer in-flight Starlink Wi-Fi and is considering bringing back seatback screens on its narrow-body aircraft. Neither SpaceX nor American Airlines have responded to requests for comment.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.