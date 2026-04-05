This week was abuzz with tech news, from major acquisitions to innovative uses of technology. Anthropic made headlines with its acquisition of Coefficient Bio, while Meta and Ray-Ban teamed up to assist a blind marathon runner.

Meanwhile, Broadcom announced a new CFO, Intel increased its stake in SambaNova and Telegram’s CEO criticized Apple for its app removals in Russia.

Anthropic Acquires Coefficient Bio For $400 Million

AI startup Anthropic has reportedly acquired stealth AI biology startup Coefficient Bio in an all-stock deal worth just over $400 million. The acquisition, confirmed on Friday, comes as Anthropic eyes a potential IPO as early as October. Coefficient Bio, founded in September 2025, develops AI models to automate complex laboratory workflows.

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Meta’s Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Aid Blind Marathon Runner

Clarke Reynolds, a blind marathon runner, is using Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses to navigate the course. The glasses provide Reynolds with information about obstacles and also offer encouragement. Reynolds activates assistance by saying, “Hey Meta, come be my eyes,” connecting him to a network of volunteers who help him navigate the 26.2-mile course.

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Apple’s 50-Year Journey: From Humble Beginnings To Tech Titan

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Broadcom Appoints New CFO

Broadcom Inc. has announced the appointment of Amie Thuener as its next CFO, effective June 12. Thuener will succeed Kirsten Spears, who has led Broadcom’s finance function since late 2020 and will remain as an adviser for nine months to support the transition.

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Intel Increases Stake In SambaNova

Intel Corp reportedly plans to invest an additional $15 million in SambaNova, raising its ownership to about 9%. The chipmaker had previously invested $35 million in February 2026, increasing its stake from 6.8% to 8.2%.

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Telegram CEO Criticizes Apple For App Removals In Russia

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has criticized Apple Inc. for removing multiple VPN and proxy applications from its Russian App Store. The affected apps, which allowed users to bypass Russia’s DPI-based censorship, included Streisand, V2Box, v2RayTun, and Happ Proxy Utility.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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