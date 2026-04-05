EMJ Capital's Eric Jackson on Sunday noted that the signal that preceded Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull run of over 190% over 12 months twice has just fired again.

Why Is Jackson Bullish On Tesla?

Jackson highlighted in his analysis that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acknowledgment of competition in the humanoid robotics space as well as the decision to end the production of the company's flagship vehicles, has sent strong signals about the billionaire CEO's discipline.

The hedge fund manager pointed to Musk's comments during Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings call in January this year, noting that an analysis of the CEO's statements showed that "every bubble indicator moderated."

"This is not the language of a CEO at peak euphoria. This is the language of a CEO who sees a constraint and is forced to spend against it," Jackson said, referring to Musk's comments about a question regarding Tesla's $20 billion capital expenditure plans during 2026.

"The vision is still present. Autonomy. Optimus. TerraFab. But for the first time in 15 years, the vision is wrapped in genuine operational constraint. For the first time in Cycle 3, demonstrated language is leading aspirational language," he added.

Most Bullish Signal In Tesla's History

This moment of “Counter-Cyclical Candor,” as described by the analysis, was a rare signal, contrasting with the typical CEO behavior of becoming more promotional as results improve. It highlighted Musk’s unique approach to managing expectations and transparency during a peak period for Tesla.

The question is whether the language discipline of Q4 FY2025 is a permanent shift or a one-quarter pause that precedes the next euphoria cycle. In three prior cycles, every improvement lasted one quarter or less, Jackson noted. He added that if Tesla's first quarter earnings on April 22 confirm the Constrained Visionary register, Musk will have done something he has never done in 15 years of data: sustain discipline through success.

"That would be the most bullish signal in Tesla's history. Not because of what it says about cars or robots or autonomous driving. Because of what it says about the mind running the company," he added.

Tesla's Challenges Mount

Tesla continues to face challenges despite its growth. The company recently reported a delivery miss, selling 358,023 units while producing 408,386 units in Q1 2026, marking a record of unsold vehicles. This gap has raised concerns about Tesla’s ability to manage its inventory effectively.

The Future Fund's Gary Black recently stated that exiting his Tesla position last year was the “right call” amid the Q1 delivery miss. Despite these challenges, Tesla still maintains satisfactory momentum and growth, although its short, medium, and long-term price trends are less favorable.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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