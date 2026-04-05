Apple's Unusual Market Dominance, Iran Retaliation List And More: This Week In Appleverse

Nvidia, Apple Outperform Defense Stocks Amid War

Amidst an escalating geopolitical situation, U.S. tech giants like Apple and Nvidia are surprisingly outperforming the defense sector. This is a significant deviation from the norm, where defense stocks usually rally during times of heightened global tensions. The usual rationale is that such tensions would lead to an increase in military spending. However, this time, the technology sector, particularly Big Tech, has proven to be more resilient than expected.

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Globalstar Stock Surges Over 15% After Amazon’s Potential Acquisition

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Magnificent Seven Stocks Struggle In 2026

The Magnificent Seven stocks, a well-known basket of U.S. companies, had a challenging first quarter in 2026. All seven components saw a decline in share prices, a stark contrast to their performance in 2025. The quarter was marked by lower share prices and high volatility, raising questions about the future of these companies.

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Apple Celebrates 50 Years: From Garage Startup To $3.73 Trillion Giant

Apple marked its 50th anniversary, tracing its journey from a garage in California to becoming a $3.73 trillion tech giant. In 1976, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak transformed the garage into the birthplace of Apple. This move set the stage for decades of innovation and growth, solidifying Apple’s position as a tech industry leader.

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Palantir, Tesla, Apple Lead Iran Retaliation List

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.