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Anthropic logo on smartphone screen
April 5, 2026 4:09 AM 2 min read

UK Woos Anthropic With Expansion, Listing Plans Amid US Tensions: Report

Britain’s government is reportedly courting Anthropic, the $380 billion AI startup, with proposals ranging from a London office expansion to a dual listing, as the company faces U.S. political headwinds.

According to the report, the UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has circulated proposals for Anthropic, including an office expansion in London and a potential dual listing, with plans set to be presented to CEO Dario Amodei during his visit to the UK in late May.

Pentagon Feud Creates An Opening

President Donald Trump later escalated the dispute on Truth Social in late February, criticizing the parent company and creator of Claude as a "radical left, woke company."

The UK government’s move to court Anthropic comes amid the global race to build sovereign AI capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign AI companies.

IPO Timing And A Dual-Listing ‘Dream’

Anthropic is preparing for a potential IPO as early as this year. One government official described a UK dual listing to the Financial Times as “the dream,” though the same person called it a highly unlikely outcome.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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