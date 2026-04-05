Anthropic said it will stop covering usage of its AI model Claude on certain third-party tools, including OpenClaw, under standard subscriptions as it grapples with rapidly increasing demand for computing resources.

Anthropic Restricts OpenClaw Integration

On Friday, Boris Cherny, head of Claude Code, announced in a series of posts on X that, starting at 12 p.m. PT, Claude subscriptions will no longer include usage through third-party applications such as OpenClaw.

"Starting tomorrow at 12pm PT, Claude subscriptions will no longer cover usage on third-party tools like OpenClaw," Cherny wrote.

He added, "You can still use these tools with your Claude login via extra usage bundles… or with a Claude API key."

Cherny said the change comes as demand for Claude continues to rise, adding that existing subscription plans were not designed for the heavy usage patterns often generated through external tools.

"We've been working hard to meet the increase in demand for Claude, and our subscriptions weren’t built for the usage patterns of these third-party tools," he wrote.

He added, "Capacity is a resource we manage thoughtfully and we are prioritizing our customers using our products and API."

To ease the transition, subscribers will receive a one-time credit equal to the cost of their monthly plan and will have the option to purchase discounted usage bundles.

Users may also request a refund through a link provided via email.

"We want to be intentional in managing our growth to continue to serve our customers sustainably long-term," Cherny added.

An Anthropic spokesperson told Business Insider that using Claude subscriptions with third-party tools violates the company's terms of service and places an "outsized strain on our systems."

Anthropic Claude AI Code Leak And Outages

Last week, Anthropic accidentally exposed instructions for its Claude Code AI agent, prompting the removal of over 8,000 GitHub instances.

The leak, caused by a packaging error, did not affect customer data but risked competitors replicating its proprietary harness.

The company, valued at $38 billion, had seen rising Claude Code usage and was considering a public offering. In February, it raised $3 billion in Series G funding.

Last month, Claude AI also faced multiple outages affecting claude.ai, Claude Code, and Claude Opus 4.6, generating nearly 2,000 user reports.

The disruptions coincided with a surge in popularity, as Claude topped the U.S. App Store free chart ahead of ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, following a Trump administration directive labeling Anthropic a supply-chain risk.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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