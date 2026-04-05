Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) warned that artificial intelligence could displace millions of American workers if left unchecked, criticizing wealthy tech executives for advancing the technology without public accountability.

AI Job Loss Concerns Rise

On Friday, Sanders posted on X, while sharing a Wall Street Journal article titled, "AI Is a Threat to Everything the American People Hold Dear."

He wrote, "70% think AI will lead to fewer jobs. They are right."

He added, "We can't allow a handful of billionaires, eager to increase their wealth and power, to rush forward with a technology that will fundamentally transform humanity without democratic input or accountability."

AI Regulation And Job Concerns

Earlier, Sanders repeatedly criticized major tech companies for prioritizing profit over workers as AI and robotics investments surged.

He also highlighted Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to deploy Boston Dynamics' Atlas robots in 2028.

Sanders also accused tech executives of advancing AI solely for wealth and power, warning that automation could displace jobs and stressing that AI must benefit ordinary people.

Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) introduced the AI Data Center Moratorium Act to pause new projects of 20 megawatts or more until Congress enacts AI regulations.

The legislation included AI certification, job protections, environmental safeguards, mandatory union labor, and a chip export ban.

Ocasio-Cortez noted that nearby consumers had seen utility bills rise by 267%, with each data center consuming as much energy as 100,000 households.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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