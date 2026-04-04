China’s Answer to Ray-Ban Meta Eyes U.S.

Rokid is not easing into the American market — it is charging at it. The company, whose AI-enabled glasses run on a multi-model platform integrating ChatGPT, Gemini, and DeepSeek simultaneously, is actively pursuing partnerships with major U.S. optical retail chains and vision insurance providers, according to Global GM Zoro Shao.

“AI glasses must first be an exceptional pair of glasses,” Shao said, a line that signals a deliberate pivot away from the gadget-first approach that has derailed previous smart eyewear ventures.

Meta recently launched two new Ray-Ban prescription smart glasses, available for pre-order in the U.S. starting at $499, as the company expands one of the few breakthrough successes in the AI-powered gadget space to users who require prescription eyewear.

However, Rokid’s flagship AI Glasses Style retails at $299 — a price point the company frames explicitly as a land-grab rather than a profit center.

Government-Backed Capital Laid the Groundwork

The capital was directed toward advancing Rokid’s AR technology in the industrial sector, where its glasses have already gained traction in energy and manufacturing environments. The devices are designed to improve safety inspections and cut worker training time — putting Rokid squarely in competition not just with consumer tech players but with enterprise wearable solutions, including Ray-Ban Meta.

Big Tech Joins the Race

The prospect of Google or OpenAI launching competing smart glasses is a question Rokid fields often. Shao’s answer is measured but pointed: big tech entering the category only confirms the market thesis.

Rokid’s differentiation, he argues, rests on more than a decade of optical display and hardware integration expertise — and crucially, on being the only company globally whose AI glasses natively support multiple competing LLMs at once, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Qwen, and DeepSeek. Rather than locking developers into a single AI ecosystem, Rokid is positioning itself as the open platform of record for AI eyewear.

“We welcome industry members to join us in building the AI glasses ecosystem,” Shao said. “We remain committed to an open, win-win philosophy rather than using exclusive contracts to limit growth.”

30,000 Developers Building on U.S. Soil

Rokid counts 30,000 developers on its platform globally, with overseas developers — primarily from the U.S. and Europe — now accounting for roughly 30% of that base. A notable portion, Shao said, are building applications on top of OpenAI and Anthropic models, effectively making American AI infrastructure a cornerstone of Rokid’s product ecosystem.

The Agent Store, which hosts third-party AI applications for the glasses, is currently in what Shao calls a “nurturing phase” with no immediate monetization plans. The company is instead tracking application diversity and user retention as its primary success metrics — a patient approach that mirrors early app store strategies from the smartphone era.

One Million Units. Twenty Percent Share. One Deadline

Rokid currently claims the top global market share in AI glasses with displays. For 2026 and 2027, the company is targeting global annual sales exceeding one million units, with ambitions to capture around 20% of the broader standalone AI glasses category by 2028.

International expansion is already underway — the company has broken sales records in Japan and is set to officially enter Germany next month. The U.S., however, remains the strategic crown jewel. “It has a highly mature developer ecosystem, strong AI infrastructure, and an active creator community,” Shao said — and for Rokid, that makes it the market worth winning most.

On data security, Shao said all private user data, including photos and videos, is processed on-device and never uploaded to external servers without explicit authorization, adding that the company maintains open dialogue with U.S. regulators including the FTC. Whether Rokid can convert its first-mover positioning into lasting U.S. market share will depend as much on retail execution and regulatory trust as on the technology itself.