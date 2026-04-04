A young Mark Zuckerberg often struggled with even basic small talk, sometimes letting conversations lapse into long, uneasy silences or simply staring at people until he later learned to "imitate a normal person," according to Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham.

Graham Recalls Zuckerberg's Early Social Awkwardness

He joked that the meeting came before Zuckerberg had learned to "imitate a normal person," explaining that if the Facebook founder had nothing specific to say, he would simply look at the other person rather than fill the pause.

Jessica Livingston, Graham's fellow Y Combinator co-founder and the podcast's host, asked whether "Ron" had introduced them, likely referring to venture capitalist Ron Conway. Graham said Ron had warned him in advance, telling him there would be "some big gaps in the conversation."

Zuckerberg Later Learned To Sound Polished

Graham added that Zuckerberg's awkwardness did not hurt him with the Y Combinator crowd, in part because founders around him were close in age and found him relatable.

Zuckerberg has since become a far more polished public speaker, from major public addresses to repeated congressional testimony. He has also acknowledged the issue himself.

In a 2024 Threads post, he wrote that when he was 19, he did not know how to run a company or communicate publicly, and said negative feedback about seeming awkward made him more scripted.

Episode Mirrors Broader Gen Z Struggle

The episode also highlights a broader workplace issue. About 38% of Gen Z workers say networking makes them anxious, according to a Strand Partners survey for LinkedIn and 37% say they avoid it because they do not know how to begin.

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