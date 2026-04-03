OpenAI Reshuffles Leadership As Product Chief Simo Takes Medical Leave

OpenAI‘s product and business chief Fidji Simo announced several leadership changes on Friday, after disclosing that she is taking medical leave due to a worsening neuroimmune condition called Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

POTS Relapse Sidelines Product Chief

During an interview with CNBC in March, Simo revealed that she was diagnosed with POTS in 2019. The condition is a chronic disorder of the autonomic nervous system that makes it difficult for patients to maintain stable blood pressure, causing symptoms such as dizziness, fatigue and chest pain.

Brockman Steps In; Dresser Absorbs COO Duties

According to the memo, OpenAI President Greg Brockman will oversee product in Simo’s absence. Simo also announced that Brad Lightcap, OpenAI’s chief operating officer, will transition to a new role focused on “special projects.” Denise Dresser, the company’s chief revenue officer, will assume most of Lightcap’s responsibilities.

Additionally, Simo revealed that Kate Rouch, OpenAI’s marketing chief, has decided to step down to focus on her cancer recovery. Rouch, who was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer, will return to a more narrowly-scoped role when her health allows.

Rouch wrote in a post on LinkedIn, "I love this job. I love this team. Which is exactly why I didn't step away and did both — lead at OpenAI while going through intense cancer treatment."

“We have a strong leadership team focused on our biggest priorities: advancing frontier research, growing our global user base of nearly 1 billion users, and powering enterprise use cases. We’re well-positioned to keep executing with continuity and momentum,” an OpenAI spokesperson said in a statement to Benzinga.

Leadership Changes Come At Critical Juncture For OpenAI

The changes announced happen as OpenAI manages a sprawling leadership bench ahead of a potential IPO. With the company serving nearly 1 billion users and expanding further into enterprise, executive continuity becomes a closely watched priority.

On Tuesday, OpenAI closed a $122 billion funding round at a post-money valuation of $852 billion.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.