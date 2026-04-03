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tesla
April 3, 2026 11:00 AM 1 min read

Tesla Trades At $360 — This Insider Just Paid $20

An SEC Form 4 filing shows Tesla Global VP Tom Zhu acquired 20,000 shares at just $20.57 per share. At first glance, that reads like a bold insider bet. But the reality is more nuanced — this wasn't an open-market buy.

The $20 Catch

The transaction came through an options exercise, not a direct purchase in the market.

That distinction matters. Unlike traditional insider buying — where executives step in at prevailing prices — this was a pre-existing compensation structure playing out. In simple terms, Zhu didn't wake up and decide to buy Tesla at $360.

But he also didn't cash out.

Instead, he chose to exercise and hold, effectively converting deeply in-the-money options into equity — a move that still signals alignment, even if it lacks the punch of a fresh market buy.

Why It Still Matters

The gap between the $20.57 exercise price and Tesla's current trading level underscores just how much value insiders have accumulated over time.

More importantly, timing counts.

The Bottom Line

This wasn't a classic insider buy — but it wasn't meaningless either.

At a time when Tesla's story is being debated more intensely, the decision to hold shares rather than sell adds a subtle, but notable, signal: insiders are still choosing exposure over exit.

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